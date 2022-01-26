12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock moved upwards by 27.3% to $0.7 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 173.7 million shares, making up 700.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.6 million.
- Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) stock increased by 15.6% to $11.04. Trading volume for Iris Energy’s stock is 70.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 14.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $607.5 million.
- Corning (NYSE:GLW) stock increased by 13.3% to $39.99. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.5 million shares, making up 170.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) shares increased by 12.84% to $1.62. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 62.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $290.8 million.
- Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) stock increased by 11.62% to $23.04. Clear Secure’s stock is trading at a volume of 296.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 42.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) shares rose 11.57% to $61.94. Trading volume for HashiCorp’s stock is 477.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 38.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 billion.
Losers
- Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ:BNSO) stock decreased by 11.2% to $3.4 during Wednesday’s regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.
- F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) stock fell 10.79% to $197.28. F5’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 535.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock declined by 6.54% to $1.0. Trading volume for ClearOne’s stock is 83.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 28.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.
- Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) shares fell 6.41% to $3.51. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 217.9K shares, making up 2185.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million.
- Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) stock declined by 6.02% to $203.84. Trading volume for Automatic Data Processing’s stock is 2.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 174.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) shares declined by 5.03% to $5.29. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 549.8K shares, making up 20.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
