12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares moved upwards by 6.0% to $1.23 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $29.5 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares moved upwards by 4.3% to $0.57. Exela Technologies’s trading volume hit 1.6 million shares by close, accounting for 7.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $148.8 million.
- Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) shares moved upwards by 4.04% to $181.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 497.6K, accounting for 9.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $167.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock rose 2.05% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million.
- Model N (NYSE:MODN) stock rose 1.83% to $26.66. The company’s market cap stands at $971.3 million.
- Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares rose 1.8% to $73.85. Microchip Technology’s trading volume hit 1.2 million shares by close, accounting for 30.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $40.9 billion.
Losers
- F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) stock declined by 15.0% to $188.0 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 75.6K, accounting for 15.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares declined by 3.73% to $277.75. This security traded at a volume of 11.0 million shares come close, making up 36.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 trillion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) stock declined by 2.83% to $256.0. This security traded at a volume of 263.7K shares come close, making up 8.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $78.4 billion.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock declined by 2.78% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock declined by 2.74% to $9.6. Trading volume for this security closed at 189.6K, accounting for 2.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) stock fell 2.7% to $10.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
