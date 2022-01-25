QQQ
-8.19
361.49
-2.32%
BTC/USD
+ 245.03
36905.38
+ 0.67%
DIA
-0.72
344.53
-0.21%
SPY
-5.25
445.09
-1.19%
TLT
-0.23
142.68
-0.16%
GLD
+ 0.52
171.51
+ 0.3%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 25, 2022 5:20 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares moved upwards by 6.0% to $1.23 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $29.5 million.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares moved upwards by 4.3% to $0.57. Exela Technologies’s trading volume hit 1.6 million shares by close, accounting for 7.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $148.8 million.
  • Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) shares moved upwards by 4.04% to $181.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 497.6K, accounting for 9.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $167.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock rose 2.05% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million.
  • Model N (NYSE:MODN) stock rose 1.83% to $26.66. The company’s market cap stands at $971.3 million.
  • Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares rose 1.8% to $73.85. Microchip Technology’s trading volume hit 1.2 million shares by close, accounting for 30.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $40.9 billion.

Losers

  • F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) stock declined by 15.0% to $188.0 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 75.6K, accounting for 15.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares declined by 3.73% to $277.75. This security traded at a volume of 11.0 million shares come close, making up 36.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 trillion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) stock declined by 2.83% to $256.0. This security traded at a volume of 263.7K shares come close, making up 8.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $78.4 billion.
  • OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock declined by 2.78% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.
  • FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock declined by 2.74% to $9.6. Trading volume for this security closed at 189.6K, accounting for 2.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) stock fell 2.7% to $10.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

  read more
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

  read more