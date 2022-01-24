Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

(NYSE:EIG) shares rose 1.77% to $39.66 during Monday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 34.0K, which is 32.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. Crawford (NYSE:CRD) shares rose 1.73% to $7.64. Trading volume for Crawford’s stock is 13.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

(NASDAQ:AMSF) stock increased by 1.71% to $54.03. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 36.1K, which is 35.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) stock increased by 1.51% to $81.91. Safety Insurance Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 30.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 43.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

(NYSE:WDH) stock rose 1.17% to $1.29. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 200.7K, which is 44.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $510.3 million. Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) stock rose 1.13% to $7.99. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 10.5K, which is 28.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $390.5 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:RELI) stock fell 17.14% to $5.56 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Reliance Global Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 896.2K, which is 14.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.6 million. Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock declined by 11.77% to $1.05. Trading volume for Huize Holding’s stock is 137.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 96.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.0 million.

(NYSE:HIPO) stock fell 11.43% to $1.86. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.6 million, which is 109.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock decreased by 10.86% to $1.35. Trading volume for Metromile’s stock is 2.4 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 74.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $172.4 million.

(NYSE:LMND) shares decreased by 10.41% to $26.17. The current volume of 3.0 million shares is 150.1% of Lemonade’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares fell 10.27% to $1.71. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares, making up 61.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $429.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.