12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) stock increased by 10.2% to $4.95 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) stock rose 8.39% to $2.84. At the close, Puma Biotechnology’s trading volume reached 501.0K shares. This is 72.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.1 million.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) stock increased by 7.94% to $1.63. The company’s market cap stands at $22.9 million.
- Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) shares rose 5.92% to $1.61. The company’s market cap stands at $33.9 million.
- Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) stock rose 5.7% to $0.8. Trading volume for this security closed at 188.6K, accounting for 26.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.0 million.
- Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) shares rose 5.31% to $0.31. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 632.8K shares, which is 23.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $45.0 million.
Losers
- electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) stock fell 10.4% to $0.79 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.2 million shares come close, making up 186.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $55.7 million.
- Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) stock fell 9.1% to $20.0. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL) shares fell 3.66% to $3.16. The company’s market cap stands at $17.5 million.
- Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) stock decreased by 2.88% to $3.72. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 159.5K shares, which is 365.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.
- Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) shares declined by 2.8% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.1 million.
- Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) stock decreased by 2.78% to $36.43. This security traded at a volume of 56.2K shares come close, making up 15.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
