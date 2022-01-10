12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) shares rose 8.0% to $96.78 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 179.8K, accounting for 18.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 billion.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares moved upwards by 7.46% to $1.44. The company’s market cap stands at $34.5 million.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock moved upwards by 5.33% to $2.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shares increased by 5.27% to $58.12. At the close, Intel’s trading volume reached 8.3 million shares. This is 25.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $236.3 billion.
- PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) stock rose 4.34% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.2 million.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) stock rose 3.97% to $756.1. At the close, ASML Holding’s trading volume reached 62.1K shares. This is 7.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $307.3 billion.
Losers
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) shares decreased by 6.8% to $137.61 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 261.9K, accounting for 16.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $10.2 billion.
- Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) shares decreased by 5.13% to $261.53. Zscaler’s trading volume hit 121.6K shares by close, accounting for 5.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $36.6 billion.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock declined by 2.78% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million.
- Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares decreased by 2.28% to $196.67. Okta’s trading volume hit 144.8K shares by close, accounting for 9.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 billion.
- Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares fell 2.23% to $23.24. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares declined by 2.22% to $5.75. The company’s market cap stands at $252.8 million.
