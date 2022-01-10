Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock moved upwards by 16.63% to $7.12 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Reliance Global Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 5.7 million, which is 116.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $78.9 million.

(NASDAQ:EHTH) shares moved upwards by 6.9% to $26.01. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 410.1K shares, making up 58.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $686.8 million. SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares rose 4.06% to $8.44. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 701.5K shares, making up 44.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

(NYSE:SLQT) shares rose 4.06% to $8.44. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 701.5K shares, making up 44.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) shares moved upwards by 2.51% to $29.59. Trading volume for James River Gr Hldgs’s stock is 159.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 42.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

(NASDAQ:JRVR) shares moved upwards by 2.51% to $29.59. Trading volume for James River Gr Hldgs’s stock is 159.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 42.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) stock rose 2.43% to $7.99. Intl General Insurance’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 3.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $386.1 million.

(NASDAQ:IGIC) stock rose 2.43% to $7.99. Intl General Insurance’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 3.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $386.1 million. FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares moved upwards by 1.92% to $3.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 28.5K, which is 8.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $24.0 million.

Losers

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares decreased by 6.47% to $2.67 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 36.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $673.0 million.

(NASDAQ:FANH) shares fell 5.27% to $7.02. As of 12:40 EST, Fanhua’s stock is trading at a volume of 28.7K, which is 20.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $377.4 million. BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) shares fell 4.65% to $31.91. Trading volume for BRP Group’s stock is 82.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.6 billion.

(NASDAQ:BRP) shares fell 4.65% to $31.91. Trading volume for BRP Group’s stock is 82.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.6 billion. Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares fell 4.55% to $2.31. Trading volume for Conifer Holdings’s stock is 1.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 6.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $22.8 million.

(NASDAQ:CNFR) shares fell 4.55% to $2.31. Trading volume for Conifer Holdings’s stock is 1.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 6.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $22.8 million. Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock fell 4.52% to $56.42. As of 12:40 EST, Palomar Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 73.6K, which is 63.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.