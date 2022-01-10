QQQ
-7.45
387.31
-1.96%
BTC/USD
-663.62
41201.00
-1.59%
DIA
-4.30
366.61
-1.19%
SPY
-6.78
472.87
-1.45%
TLT
+ 0.00
142.26
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.33
167.42
+ 0.2%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 10, 2022 12:54 pm
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock moved upwards by 16.63% to $7.12 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Reliance Global Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 5.7 million, which is 116.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $78.9 million.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares moved upwards by 6.9% to $26.01. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 410.1K shares, making up 58.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $686.8 million.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares rose 4.06% to $8.44. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 701.5K shares, making up 44.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) shares moved upwards by 2.51% to $29.59. Trading volume for James River Gr Hldgs’s stock is 159.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 42.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) stock rose 2.43% to $7.99. Intl General Insurance’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 3.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $386.1 million.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares moved upwards by 1.92% to $3.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 28.5K, which is 8.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $24.0 million.

Losers

  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares decreased by 6.47% to $2.67 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 36.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $673.0 million.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock fell 5.42% to $5.41. Trading volume for Oxbridge Re Holdings’s stock is 54.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 15.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.
  • Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) shares fell 5.27% to $7.02. As of 12:40 EST, Fanhua’s stock is trading at a volume of 28.7K, which is 20.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $377.4 million.
  • BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) shares fell 4.65% to $31.91. Trading volume for BRP Group’s stock is 82.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares fell 4.55% to $2.31. Trading volume for Conifer Holdings’s stock is 1.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 6.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $22.8 million.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock fell 4.52% to $56.42. As of 12:40 EST, Palomar Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 73.6K, which is 63.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

