Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares increased by 3.99% to $60.15 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 40.7K, which is 35.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

Unum (NYSE:UNM) stock moved upwards by 3.67% to $28.09. Trading volume for Unum's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 57.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares rose 3.33% to $2.94. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 21.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $747.4 million.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) stock increased by 3.32% to $62.5. Trading volume for Kemper's stock is 128.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 43.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares increased by 3.26% to $24.99. As of 12:40 EST, United Fire Group's stock is trading at a volume of 23.9K, which is 25.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $625.4 million.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) shares increased by 3.21% to $81.83. The current volume of 30.2K shares is 30.8% of HCI Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $840.7 million.

Losers

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares declined by 6.19% to $14.96 during Friday’s regular session. MBIA’s stock is trading at a volume of 456.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 122.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $807.1 million.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares declined by 5.94% to $114.08. Trading volume for Goosehead Insurance's stock is 158.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 92.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.

Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) shares declined by 3.31% to $2.48. Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 52.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043 (NYSE:MHNC) shares decreased by 1.86% to $22.54. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 264 shares, making up 3.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Aon (NYSE:AON) stock declined by 1.8% to $285.27. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 437.0K, which is 34.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $62.8 billion.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) stock fell 1.61% to $7.35. Trading volume for Fanhua's stock is 5.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 3.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $393.5 million.

