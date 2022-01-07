QQQ
-3.65
387.67
-0.95%
BTC/USD
-1116.70
41965.61
-2.59%
DIA
+ 0.81
361.58
+ 0.22%
SPY
-1.05
468.99
-0.22%
TLT
-1.21
144.50
-0.84%
GLD
+ 0.57
166.42
+ 0.34%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 7, 2022 12:41 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares increased by 3.99% to $60.15 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 40.7K, which is 35.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Unum (NYSE:UNM) stock moved upwards by 3.67% to $28.09. Trading volume for Unum’s stock is 1.3 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 57.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares rose 3.33% to $2.94. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 21.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $747.4 million.
  • Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) stock increased by 3.32% to $62.5. Trading volume for Kemper’s stock is 128.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 43.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
  • United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares increased by 3.26% to $24.99. As of 12:40 EST, United Fire Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 23.9K, which is 25.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $625.4 million.
  • HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) shares increased by 3.21% to $81.83. The current volume of 30.2K shares is 30.8% of HCI Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $840.7 million.

Losers

  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares declined by 6.19% to $14.96 during Friday’s regular session. MBIA’s stock is trading at a volume of 456.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 122.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $807.1 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares declined by 5.94% to $114.08. Trading volume for Goosehead Insurance’s stock is 158.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 92.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) shares declined by 3.31% to $2.48. Hippo Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 52.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043 (NYSE:MHNC) shares decreased by 1.86% to $22.54. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 264 shares, making up 3.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Aon (NYSE:AON) stock declined by 1.8% to $285.27. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 437.0K, which is 34.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $62.8 billion.
  • Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) stock fell 1.61% to $7.35. Trading volume for Fanhua’s stock is 5.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 3.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $393.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more