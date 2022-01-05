Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

(NYSE:WDH) stock increased by 6.02% to $1.41 during Wednesday’s regular session. The current volume of 295.5K shares is 64.8% of Waterdrop’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $555.9 million. FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock increased by 4.29% to $3.88. FG Financial Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 24.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 7.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $25.1 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:EHTH) stock declined by 3.72% to $26.42 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 122.1K shares, making up 18.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $699.2 million. Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock declined by 2.74% to $13.17. The current volume of 38.9K shares is 18.5% of Tiptree’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $446.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.