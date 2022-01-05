QQQ
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 5, 2022 1:01 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock increased by 6.02% to $1.41 during Wednesday’s regular session. The current volume of 295.5K shares is 64.8% of Waterdrop’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $555.9 million.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock increased by 4.29% to $3.88. FG Financial Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 24.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 7.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $25.1 million.
  • Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) stock rose 2.43% to $17.67. Trading volume for Universal Insurance Hldgs’s stock is 51.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 32.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $549.4 million.
  • Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) stock increased by 2.41% to $207.63. The current volume of 2.0K shares is 44.3% of Investors Title’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $393.2 million.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares rose 2.3% to $1.55. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 205.9K, which is 59.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.
  • Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) stock rose 2.24% to $4.33. Genworth Finl’s stock is trading at a volume of 912.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

Losers

  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock declined by 3.72% to $26.42 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 122.1K shares, making up 18.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $699.2 million.
  • Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock declined by 2.74% to $13.17. The current volume of 38.9K shares is 18.5% of Tiptree’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $446.2 million.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock fell 2.67% to $8.77. The current volume of 309.1K shares is 20.9% of SelectQuote’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) stock decreased by 2.46% to $13.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.0K, which is 346.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $435.4 million.
  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) shares fell 2.4% to $2.65. Hippo Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 705.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock declined by 2.37% to $9.1. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 21.1 million shares, making up 476.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $97.9 million.

