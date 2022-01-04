QQQ
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 4, 2022 12:42 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock rose 7.51% to $8.15 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group’s stock is 13.9 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 383.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $88.6 million.
  • National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) shares increased by 6.6% to $9.63. Trading volume for National Security Group’s stock is 689 as of 12:40 EST. This is 214.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $24.3 million.
  • Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) shares rose 4.51% to $72.86. Trading volume for Lincoln National’s stock is 542.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 39.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $13.1 billion.
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares moved upwards by 4.21% to $4.08. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 83.0% of GoHealth’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Unum (NYSE:UNM) shares increased by 4.01% to $26.32. As of 12:40 EST, Unum’s stock is trading at a volume of 962.8K, which is 40.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.3 billion.
  • Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) shares increased by 3.93% to $114.24. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 949.0K, which is 56.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.0 billion.

Losers

  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares decreased by 7.55% to $8.7 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, SelectQuote’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 107.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock decreased by 5.55% to $123.0. Goosehead Insurance’s stock is trading at a volume of 64.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 37.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.5 billion.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares declined by 5.06% to $4.97. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 51.0K, which is 15.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock declined by 3.5% to $3.17. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 25.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $801.6 million.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock fell 2.87% to $61.01. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 50.7K, which is 45.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) stock declined by 2.35% to $7.51. Trading volume for Fanhua’s stock is 10.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 7.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $410.2 million.

