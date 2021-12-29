QQQ
-0.96
402.57
-0.24%
BTC/USD
-91.54
47452.20
-0.19%
DIA
+ 0.58
363.41
+ 0.16%
SPY
+ -0.01
476.88
+ 0%
TLT
-1.67
149.96
-1.13%
GLD
-0.04
168.68
-0.02%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 29, 2021 1:15 pm
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares increased by 77.0% to $0.53 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 98.7 million shares is 2199.8% of Puxin's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock rose 30.96% to $0.67. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 981.1K shares, making up 464.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.4 million.
  • Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) shares increased by 12.71% to $13.39. Trading volume for Arhaus's stock is 348.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 83.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) stock moved upwards by 10.64% to $53.75. Victoria's Secret's stock is trading at a volume of 4.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 346.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
  • Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) shares rose 9.79% to $2.69. As of 12:30 EST, Meiwu Technology Co's stock is trading at a volume of 424.2K, which is 46.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.2 million.
  • Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) stock moved upwards by 6.55% to $86.31. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 254.4K shares, making up 104.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $733.6 million.

Losers

  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock decreased by 12.8% to $1.23 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Future FinTech Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 70.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $86.1 million.
  • Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock decreased by 10.58% to $1.56. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 6.5 million, which is 71.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $401.2 million.
  • Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) stock decreased by 10.55% to $3.14. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.9 million, which is 138.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $242.9 million.
  • Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ:HLG) shares fell 8.91% to $12.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $326.8 million.
  • Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) stock fell 8.87% to $11.82. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 112.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock declined by 8.8% to $3.48. TAL Education's stock is trading at a volume of 10.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 68.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

