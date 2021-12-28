Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 28, 2021 12:41 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares increased by 9.6% to $5.82 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 41.5 million shares, making up 2046.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.3 million.
  • Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) stock rose 7.59% to $8.8. Trean Insurance Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 206.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 162.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $454.9 million.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) shares rose 5.09% to $6.19. The current volume of 84.7K shares is 46.4% of Heritage Insurance Hldgs’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $172.0 million.
  • Kinsale Capital Gr (NASDAQ:KNSL) shares increased by 1.79% to $235.88. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 86.9K, which is 78.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares rose 1.77% to $65.4. As of 12:40 EST, Palomar Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 34.0K, which is 30.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) stock increased by 1.76% to $7.79. Intl General Insurance’s stock is trading at a volume of 12.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 33.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $384.8 million.

Losers

  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock decreased by 11.48% to $6.25 during Tuesday’s regular session. Oxbridge Re Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 351.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 105.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.8 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares decreased by 3.39% to $3.0. The current volume of 2.3 million shares is 39.5% of Root’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $760.0 million.
  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock fell 3.25% to $2.83. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 46.2% of Hippo Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock fell 3.19% to $2.13. As of 12:40 EST, Metromile’s stock is trading at a volume of 798.1K, which is 24.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $273.3 million.
  • Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) shares fell 3.15% to $13.37. Trading volume for Tiptree’s stock is 21.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 10.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $456.2 million.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock declined by 2.56% to $1.33. Huize Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 106.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 71.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $69.3 million.

