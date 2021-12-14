12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) shares increased by 12.15% to $2.86 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 815.4K, accounting for 520.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares increased by 8.47% to $1.28. The company’s market cap stands at $89.1 million.
- Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) stock moved upwards by 5.66% to $4.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.8 million.
- TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) stock moved upwards by 5.61% to $0.41. At the close, TherapeuticsMD’s trading volume reached 91.0K shares. This is 1.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.0 million.
- Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) stock increased by 4.6% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.9 million.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock rose 4.54% to $5.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.1 million.
Losers
- Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) stock fell 4.8% to $0.68 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.
- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares decreased by 4.69% to $0.61. The company’s market cap stands at $19.9 million.
- iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) stock decreased by 4.31% to $12.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.5 million.
- Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares decreased by 4.2% to $1.6. The company’s market cap stands at $45.0 million.
- Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) stock declined by 4.13% to $3.49. The company’s market cap stands at $99.1 million.
- Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) shares decreased by 3.61% to $1.07. The company’s market cap stands at $121.8 million.
