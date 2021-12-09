QQQ
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 9, 2021 4:49 pm
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares rose 9.53% to $5.4 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $120.9 million.
  • Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares rose 2.97% to $1.04. The company’s market cap stands at $128.4 million.
  • Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares moved upwards by 2.89% to $11.0. The company’s market cap stands at $127.2 million.
  • XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock increased by 2.71% to $1.89. The company’s market cap stands at $199.7 million.
  • CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) stock rose 1.87% to $13.6. CarParts.com’s trading volume hit 146.9K shares by close, accounting for 15.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $714.5 million.
  • Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) shares increased by 1.54% to $43.9. At the close, Academy Sports’s trading volume reached 144.8K shares. This is 5.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.9 billion.

Losers

  • American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) shares declined by 16.75% to $17.5 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $246.8 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) shares declined by 7.69% to $52.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.0 million, accounting for 29.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock declined by 4.22% to $3.18. The company’s market cap stands at $84.2 million.
  • Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) stock fell 2.61% to $1.12. The company’s market cap stands at $27.5 million.
  • Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) shares declined by 1.78% to $65.24. This security traded at a volume of 75.5K shares come close, making up 9.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock fell 1.56% to $5.06. The company’s market cap stands at $270.8 million.
