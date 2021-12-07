QQQ
+ 11.74
374.47
+ 3.04%
BTC/USD
+ 611.09
51053.01
+ 1.21%
DIA
+ 5.06
347.76
+ 1.43%
SPY
+ 9.62
449.17
+ 2.1%
TLT
-0.69
152.92
-0.45%
GLD
+ 0.37
165.85
+ 0.22%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 7, 2021 12:40 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock increased by 9.35% to $3.21 during Tuesday’s regular session. The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock increased by 9.23% to $1.42. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 134.6K shares, making up 53.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.7 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock increased by 9.12% to $1.38. Trading volume for Waterdrop’s stock is 398.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 75.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $534.0 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares moved upwards by 8.6% to $3.73. Root’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $940.5 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares moved upwards by 7.49% to $140.23. Goosehead Insurance’s stock is trading at a volume of 85.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 51.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.2 billion.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock increased by 7.14% to $1.65. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 56.0K shares, making up 16.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.

Losers

  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) shares declined by 1.33% to $6.69 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 55.9K shares, making up 31.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $186.5 million.
  • Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) shares fell 1.27% to $54.88. Trading volume for Kemper’s stock is 55.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 20.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
  • Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) shares fell 0.93% to $54.8. Trading volume for Argo Gr Intl Hldgs’s stock is 44.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) stock decreased by 0.85% to $39.95. The current volume of 34.1K shares is 35.54% of Employers Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) stock decreased by 0.74% to $4.07. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 26.2K shares, making up 38.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.5 million.
  • ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) shares decreased by 0.6% to $23.4. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 27.0K shares, making up 13.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more