Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock increased by 9.35% to $3.21 during Tuesday’s regular session. The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock increased by 9.23% to $1.42. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 134.6K shares, making up 53.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock increased by 9.12% to $1.38. Trading volume for Waterdrop's stock is 398.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 75.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $534.0 million.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares moved upwards by 8.6% to $3.73. Root's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $940.5 million.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares moved upwards by 7.49% to $140.23. Goosehead Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 85.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 51.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion.

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock increased by 7.14% to $1.65. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 56.0K shares, making up 16.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.

Losers

Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) shares declined by 1.33% to $6.69 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 55.9K shares, making up 31.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $186.5 million.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) shares fell 1.27% to $54.88. Trading volume for Kemper's stock is 55.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 20.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.

Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) shares fell 0.93% to $54.8. Trading volume for Argo Gr Intl Hldgs's stock is 44.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) stock decreased by 0.85% to $39.95. The current volume of 34.1K shares is 35.54% of Employers Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) stock decreased by 0.74% to $4.07. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 26.2K shares, making up 38.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.5 million.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) shares decreased by 0.6% to $23.4. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 27.0K shares, making up 13.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

