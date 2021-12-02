12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) shares moved upwards by 11.03% to $16.0 during Thursday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 66.4K, accounting for 21.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $495.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock moved upwards by 6.24% to $407.58. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 172.0K shares, which is 25.31 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) shares increased by 2.93% to $12.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
- Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) stock increased by 2.7% to $125.5. The company’s market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
- Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) stock moved upwards by 2.24% to $164.9. Expedia Group’s trading volume hit 277.9K shares by close, accounting for 11.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $24.9 billion.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares rose 2.1% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.3 million.
Losers
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) stock decreased by 13.29% to $54.51 during Thursday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 256.7K, accounting for 24.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) stock decreased by 7.91% to $21.1. This security traded at a volume of 149.4K shares come close, making up 15.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) stock declined by 7.03% to $15.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $690.9 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock decreased by 5.08% to $0.37. The company’s market cap stands at $32.3 million.
- Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) stock fell 2.02% to $5.35. The company’s market cap stands at $153.8 million.
- CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares declined by 1.79% to $12.12. At the close, CarParts.com’s trading volume reached 261.3K shares. This is 29.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $636.7 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.