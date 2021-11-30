12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) shares rose 17.02% to $7.15 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $76.9 million.
- Box (NYSE:BOX) stock increased by 7.86% to $25.25. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.3 million, accounting for 58.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock moved upwards by 6.53% to $3.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million.
- Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) stock rose 6.39% to $191.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 229.5K shares, which is 29.34 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) stock rose 2.73% to $14.65. Rackspace Technology’s trading volume hit 186.6K shares by close, accounting for 13.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) stock moved upwards by 1.94% to $66.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 208.1K, accounting for 198.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $906.3 million.
Losers
- Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) stock fell 9.46% to $13.02 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 8.4 million, accounting for 81.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) stock fell 7.74% to $6.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) shares decreased by 6.47% to $266.8. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.9 million shares, which is 77.75 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $261.1 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) shares fell 3.62% to $32.0. The company’s market cap stands at $9.4 billion.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock fell 2.55% to $37.09. The company’s market cap stands at $4.4 billion.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock decreased by 2.3% to $17.02. Trading volume for this security closed at 179.1K, accounting for 4.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $452.0 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.