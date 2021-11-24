Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares increased by 8.55% to $3.75 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.1 million shares, making up 125.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

(NASDAQ:EHTH) stock increased by 5.51% to $23.64. eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 380.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 59.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $621.9 million.

(NASDAQ:FGF) stock increased by 3.35% to $3.69. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 17.4K, which is 5.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million. SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock increased by 3.12% to $9.56. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.7 million, which is 50.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

Losers

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock fell 5.41% to $1.4 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Waterdrop’s stock is trading at a volume of 471.9K, which is 113.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $550.9 million.

(NASDAQ:TIG) stock fell 4.2% to $9.58. As of 12:40 EST, Trean Insurance Group's stock is trading at a volume of 24.6K, which is 21.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $496.9 million.

(NASDAQ:CNFR) shares declined by 3.13% to $2.48. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.5K shares, making up 45.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million. Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) shares fell 2.98% to $14.35. As of 12:40 EST, Tiptree's stock is trading at a volume of 20.4K, which is 10.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $485.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.