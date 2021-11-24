QQQ
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 24, 2021 12:51 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares increased by 8.55% to $3.75 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.1 million shares, making up 125.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock moved upwards by 6.35% to $3.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock increased by 5.51% to $23.64. eHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 380.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 59.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $621.9 million.
  • Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) stock moved upwards by 4.08% to $3.57. The company’s market cap stands at $68.8 million.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock increased by 3.35% to $3.69. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 17.4K, which is 5.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock increased by 3.12% to $9.56. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.7 million, which is 50.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

Losers

  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock fell 5.41% to $1.4 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Waterdrop’s stock is trading at a volume of 471.9K, which is 113.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $550.9 million.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares decreased by 4.98% to $1.72. Trading volume for FedNat Holding’s stock is 224.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 73.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 million.
  • Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) stock fell 4.2% to $9.58. As of 12:40 EST, Trean Insurance Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 24.6K, which is 21.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $496.9 million.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares declined by 4.03% to $1.67. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 37.8K, which is 8.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $88.2 million.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares declined by 3.13% to $2.48. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.5K shares, making up 45.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $23.9 million.
  • Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) shares fell 2.98% to $14.35. As of 12:40 EST, Tiptree’s stock is trading at a volume of 20.4K, which is 10.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $485.4 million.

