Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 23, 2021 12:51 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) shares increased by 5.81% to $7.1 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 105.0K, which is 67.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.2 million.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock rose 5.68% to $2.23. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 549.3K, which is 171.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $23.5 million.
  • Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) shares increased by 5.15% to $9.8. As of 12:40 EST, Trean Insurance Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 67.5K, which is 58.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $499.9 million.
  • Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) shares moved upwards by 3.45% to $4.19. As of 12:40 EST, Atlantic American’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.0K, which is 6.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $85.3 million.
  • ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) stock rose 3.26% to $24.99. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 27.4K shares, making up 13.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) shares rose 2.76% to $161.2. The current volume of 494.4K shares is 40.61% of Travelers Companies’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.6 billion.

Losers

  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock decreased by 6.12% to $2.54 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Metromile’s stock is 944.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 27.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $323.1 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares declined by 5.07% to $4.08. Root’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.2 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 48.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock decreased by 5.01% to $3.42. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 39.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock decreased by 4.46% to $1.5. The current volume of 468.8K shares is 112.33% of Waterdrop’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $587.2 million.
  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) shares decreased by 4.1% to $3.4. The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares decreased by 2.43% to $3.62. FG Financial Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 16.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 5.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $21.0 million.

