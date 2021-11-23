Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) shares increased by 5.81% to $7.1 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 105.0K, which is 67.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.2 million.

Losers

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock decreased by 6.12% to $2.54 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Metromile’s stock is 944.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 27.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $323.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.