12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares rose 20.42% to $1.71 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $33.4 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock rose 6.53% to $1.63. This security traded at a volume of 452.8K shares come close, making up 23.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.0 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) stock moved upwards by 4.61% to $46.95. The company’s market cap stands at $75.9 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) shares moved upwards by 3.94% to $13.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.4 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock rose 3.12% to $32.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) stock increased by 3.09% to $133.95. This security traded at a volume of 74.6K shares come close, making up 12.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $14.1 billion.
Losers
- Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) shares decreased by 23.3% to $3.54 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 705.1K, accounting for 36.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Traeger (NYSE:COOK) shares fell 7.21% to $18.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) stock declined by 5.39% to $7.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $681.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) shares decreased by 4.83% to $3.55. The company’s market cap stands at $93.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) shares fell 4.51% to $24.35. Norwegian Cruise Line’s trading volume hit 1.0 million shares by close, accounting for 8.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $9.0 billion.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock declined by 4.44% to $4.53. The company’s market cap stands at $105.5 million.
