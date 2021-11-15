12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) shares moved upwards by 85.91% to $6.6 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Casper Sleep’s stock is trading at a volume of 16.2 million, which is 2153.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $273.5 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) shares rose 18.44% to $11.56. Trading volume for Vivint Smart Home’s stock is 1.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 276.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) stock increased by 14.97% to $13.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.1 million.
- Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) stock rose 13.73% to $128.61. Dollar Tree’s stock is trading at a volume of 12.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 299.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $28.9 billion.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) shares moved upwards by 11.2% to $3.77. As of 12:30 EST, iPower’s stock is trading at a volume of 266.8K, which is 146.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock rose 8.68% to $1.47. The current volume of 157.3K shares is 23.63% of Xcel Brands’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $28.6 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares decreased by 15.45% to $37.3 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 139.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $832.3 million.
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) shares fell 11.61% to $15.0. The company’s market cap stands at $245.2 million.
- RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) shares fell 11.37% to $42.89. As of 12:30 EST, RumbleON’s stock is trading at a volume of 245.0K, which is 266.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $645.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) stock declined by 10.73% to $12.28. Trading volume for Jakks Pacific’s stock is 218.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 140.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $116.6 million.
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock decreased by 9.31% to $4.19. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 202.8% of Wunong Net Technology Co’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.7 million.
- LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) shares declined by 7.96% to $1.62. Trading volume for LightInTheBox Holding’s stock is 203.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 27.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $181.6 million.
