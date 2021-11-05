Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares rose 6.32% to $4.37 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 75.2K, which is 22.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.3 million.
- MBIA (NYSE:MBI) stock rose 4.53% to $15.91. MBIA’s stock is trading at a volume of 145.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 39.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $864.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock rose 3.72% to $94.32. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 46.8K, which is 45.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) shares moved upwards by 3.55% to $152.75. RenaissanceRe Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 132.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 34.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $7.0 billion.
- Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) stock increased by 3.5% to $225.79. Trading volume for Erie Indemnity’s stock is 36.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 48.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $11.7 billion.
- Enstar Gr (NASDAQ:ESGR) shares rose 3.12% to $242.03. Trading volume for Enstar Gr’s stock is 8.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.4 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock fell 8.38% to $5.08 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 3.1 million, which is 81.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares decreased by 6.65% to $42.15. Trading volume for eHealth’s stock is 460.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 106.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA) shares declined by 5.59% to $113.16. As of 12:40 EST, Reinsurance Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 619.7K, which is 132.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares fell 5.47% to $3.38. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 8.9K, which is 5.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $17.9 million.
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock declined by 3.67% to $1.92. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 155.5K, which is 26.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.9 million.
- Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares fell 3.58% to $3.1. Trading volume for Metromile’s stock is 532.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 18.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $395.3 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.