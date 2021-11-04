12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) stock moved upwards by 10.36% to $9.8 during Thursday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 451.7K, accounting for 20.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares moved upwards by 7.9% to $170.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 735.5K shares, which is 33.55 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $25.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares increased by 3.44% to $23.7. This security traded at a volume of 106.3K shares come close, making up 8.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $699.7 million.
- Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) stock moved upwards by 3.42% to $14.18. The company’s market cap stands at $419.4 million.
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) stock rose 3.32% to $18.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 51.2K shares, which is 8.42 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $708.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) shares increased by 2.92% to $1602.0. The company’s market cap stands at $79.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) stock decreased by 23.23% to $66.07 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.9 million shares, which is 70.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares fell 3.9% to $14.3. The company’s market cap stands at $162.1 million.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares declined by 3.81% to $30.6. At the close, Big 5 Sporting Goods’s trading volume reached 100.9K shares. This is 6.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $682.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) shares fell 3.51% to $200.08. At the close, Williams-Sonoma’s trading volume reached 83.8K shares. This is 8.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $14.8 billion.
- Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) shares fell 3.51% to $10.45. Trading volume for this security closed at 165.0K, accounting for 18.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $325.6 million.
- Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) stock fell 2.72% to $2.15. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 172.2K shares, which is 98.09 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.