10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares rose 2.46% to $2.91 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.4 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares increased by 1.42% to $3.56. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million.
- Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR) shares moved upwards by 1.38% to $5.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $855.8 million.
- Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) shares moved upwards by 1.32% to $80.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) shares declined by 5.98% to $45.02 during Thursday's after-market session. Werner Enterprises's trading volume hit 111.9K shares by close, accounting for 19.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- United Rentals (NYSE:URI) shares declined by 5.49% to $347.55. At the close, United Rentals's trading volume reached 63.5K shares. This is 10.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) shares declined by 3.98% to $196.13. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 325.9K shares, which is 9.41 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $107.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock fell 3.44% to $2.25. This security traded at a volume of 246.8K shares come close, making up 2.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $421.0 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock decreased by 2.54% to $5.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.9 million.
- Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) shares fell 2.38% to $8.21. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
