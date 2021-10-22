fbpx

QQQ
-3.28
380.55
-0.87%
BTC/USD
-1559.45
60633.70
-2.51%
DIA
+ 0.72
355.24
+ 0.2%
SPY
-0.60
454.19
-0.13%
TLT
+ 1.17
141.39
+ 0.82%
GLD
+ 0.87
165.89
+ 0.52%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
October 22, 2021 12:44 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) shares rose 4.0% to $14.81 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 194, which is 12.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $462.7 million.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock moved upwards by 3.1% to $2.66. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 23.4K shares, making up 22.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.7 million.
  • Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) shares rose 2.61% to $89.19. As of 12:40 EST, Athene Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 747.1K, which is 84.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $17.0 billion.
  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) stock rose 1.86% to $15.6. Trading volume for MBIA’s stock is 296.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 79.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $842.2 million.
  • Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) stock increased by 1.26% to $162.21. Travelers Companies’s stock is trading at a volume of 421.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 37.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) shares increased by 1.2% to $80.8. The current volume of 7.8K shares is 15.34% of Safety Insurance Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Losers

  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares decreased by 5.43% to $2.26 during Friday’s regular session. Huize Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 133.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $117.8 million.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares declined by 5.01% to $4.93. FG Financial Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 6.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares declined by 4.29% to $5.25. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 25.82% of Root’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock fell 4.28% to $44.1. Trading volume for eHealth’s stock is 106.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock declined by 4.1% to $2.34. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 7.9K, which is 37.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $25.6 million.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares decreased by 3.49% to $2.2. Waterdrop’s stock is trading at a volume of 122.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $874.9 million.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more