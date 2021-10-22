Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) shares rose 4.0% to $14.81 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 194, which is 12.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $462.7 million.
- FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock moved upwards by 3.1% to $2.66. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 23.4K shares, making up 22.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.7 million.
- Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) shares rose 2.61% to $89.19. As of 12:40 EST, Athene Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 747.1K, which is 84.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $17.0 billion.
- MBIA (NYSE:MBI) stock rose 1.86% to $15.6. Trading volume for MBIA’s stock is 296.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 79.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $842.2 million.
- Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) stock increased by 1.26% to $162.21. Travelers Companies’s stock is trading at a volume of 421.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 37.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) shares increased by 1.2% to $80.8. The current volume of 7.8K shares is 15.34% of Safety Insurance Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
Losers
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares decreased by 5.43% to $2.26 during Friday’s regular session. Huize Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 133.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $117.8 million.
- FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares declined by 5.01% to $4.93. FG Financial Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 6.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares declined by 4.29% to $5.25. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 25.82% of Root’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock fell 4.28% to $44.1. Trading volume for eHealth’s stock is 106.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock declined by 4.1% to $2.34. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 7.9K, which is 37.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $25.6 million.
- Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares decreased by 3.49% to $2.2. Waterdrop’s stock is trading at a volume of 122.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $874.9 million.
