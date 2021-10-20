12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) shares moved upwards by 2.85% to $16.2 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Sally Beauty Holdings’s trading volume hit 126.5K shares by close, accounting for 12.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock rose 1.85% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.9 million.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) shares increased by 1.82% to $2.23. The company’s market cap stands at $22.3 million.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock moved upwards by 1.15% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares rose 1.08% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.7 million.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock moved upwards by 1.01% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.0 million.
Losers
- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) shares fell 2.63% to $38.65 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Las Vegas Sands’s trading volume hit 962.6K shares by close, accounting for 9.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock decreased by 2.05% to $1.92. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 51.6K shares, which is 1.62 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $54.3 million.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares declined by 1.69% to $2.34. The company’s market cap stands at $15.6 million.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares decreased by 1.43% to $1.38. The company’s market cap stands at $165.4 million.
- Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) shares decreased by 1.31% to $89.75. At the close, Wynn Resorts’s trading volume reached 189.6K shares. This is 3.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $10.3 billion.
- Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) shares fell 1.18% to $87.5. This security traded at a volume of 55.4K shares come close, making up 7.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.1 billion.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.