fbpx

QQQ
+ 6.48
353.52
+ 1.8%
BTC/USD
-223.28
57144.04
-0.39%
DIA
+ 5.04
338.85
+ 1.47%
SPY
+ 6.99
428.19
+ 1.61%
TLT
+ 0.36
144.98
+ 0.25%
GLD
+ 0.41
167.19
+ 0.24%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
October 14, 2021 12:44 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares rose 5.9% to $5.38 during Thursday’s regular session. The current volume of 6.1 million shares is 78.58% of Root’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares increased by 5.03% to $94.43. Trading volume for Trupanion’s stock is 150.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 53.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock moved upwards by 2.73% to $4.88. The current volume of 474 shares is 3.02% of FG Financial Gr’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.
  • Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) shares rose 2.64% to $76.06. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 185.5K, which is 21.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 billion.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares moved upwards by 2.62% to $80.95. The current volume of 23.0K shares is 21.79% of Palomar Hldgs’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares rose 2.58% to $13.49. The current volume of 349.4K shares is 11.08% of SelectQuote’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $2.2 billion.

Losers

  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares declined by 4.17% to $2.3 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 5.8K, which is 25.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares declined by 3.23% to $3.3. Metromile’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 41.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $418.1 million.
  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock fell 3.15% to $3.85. As of 12:40 EST, Unico American’s stock is trading at a volume of 9.7K, which is 5.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $20.4 million.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) stock fell 2.55% to $3.45. As of 12:40 EST, Hallmark Financial Servs’s stock is trading at a volume of 50.5K, which is 47.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.2 million.
  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock decreased by 1.48% to $4.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
  • Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) stock declined by 0.83% to $195.42. Trading volume for Erie Indemnity’s stock is 12.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 17.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $10.2 billion.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more