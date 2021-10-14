Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares rose 5.9% to $5.38 during Thursday’s regular session. The current volume of 6.1 million shares is 78.58% of Root’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares increased by 5.03% to $94.43. Trading volume for Trupanion’s stock is 150.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 53.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
- FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock moved upwards by 2.73% to $4.88. The current volume of 474 shares is 3.02% of FG Financial Gr’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.
- Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) shares rose 2.64% to $76.06. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 185.5K, which is 21.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 billion.
- Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares moved upwards by 2.62% to $80.95. The current volume of 23.0K shares is 21.79% of Palomar Hldgs’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares rose 2.58% to $13.49. The current volume of 349.4K shares is 11.08% of SelectQuote’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
Losers
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares declined by 4.17% to $2.3 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 5.8K, which is 25.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.
- Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares declined by 3.23% to $3.3. Metromile’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 41.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $418.1 million.
- Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock fell 3.15% to $3.85. As of 12:40 EST, Unico American’s stock is trading at a volume of 9.7K, which is 5.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $20.4 million.
- Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) stock fell 2.55% to $3.45. As of 12:40 EST, Hallmark Financial Servs’s stock is trading at a volume of 50.5K, which is 47.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.2 million.
- Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock decreased by 1.48% to $4.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) stock declined by 0.83% to $195.42. Trading volume for Erie Indemnity’s stock is 12.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 17.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $10.2 billion.
