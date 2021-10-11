fbpx

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
October 11, 2021 1:37 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock moved upwards by 6.97% to $4.85 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1K shares, making up 19.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares increased by 6.78% to $2.36. Huize Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 81.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.0 million.
  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) shares increased by 4.01% to $4.4. The company’s market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares moved upwards by 2.71% to $12.84. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 382.8K, which is 12.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares moved upwards by 2.59% to $179.25. Goosehead Insurance’s stock is trading at a volume of 62.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 38.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion.
  • Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) stock moved upwards by 2.51% to $50.59. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 186.5K shares, making up 31.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.1 billion.

Losers

  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) stock decreased by 3.31% to $7.02 during Monday’s regular session. Heritage Insurance Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 26.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $196.6 million.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock declined by 1.88% to $2.61. As of 12:40 EST, FedNat Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 7.6K, which is 5.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $45.1 million.
  • Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) stock declined by 1.83% to $10.22. Trading volume for Trean Insurance Group’s stock is 18.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 11.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $522.9 million.
  • Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) shares fell 1.33% to $8.55. Intl General Insurance’s stock is trading at a volume of 745 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 7.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $417.9 million.
  • United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares decreased by 1.01% to $22.67. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 3.6K, which is 5.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $568.9 million.
  • Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) stock fell 1.0% to $14.9. The current volume of 4.6K shares is 11.68% of Donegal Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $465.5 million.

