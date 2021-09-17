Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) stock rose 10.64% to $6.13 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for Heritage Insurance Hldgs’s stock is 173.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 108.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.7 million.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares moved upwards by 6.03% to $6.33. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 10.0 million, which is 145.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock moved upwards by 4.33% to $3.13. Conifer Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 55.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 33.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 million.
- SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock rose 3.09% to $14.64. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares, making up 93.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) stock rose 2.73% to $68.4. As of 12:40 EST, Lincoln National’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 84.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.8 billion.
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock increased by 2.61% to $2.75. As of 12:40 EST, Reliance Global Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 5.2K, which is 15.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $30.0 million.
Losers
- Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) stock fell 3.51% to $11.3 during Friday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 107.0K shares, making up 126.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $606.7 million.
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares declined by 3.14% to $2.13. Trading volume for Huize Holding’s stock is 554.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 89.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $108.7 million.
- Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) shares decreased by 2.45% to $3.19. Maiden Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 71.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 25.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $277.8 million.
- Prudential (NYSE:PUK) stock decreased by 2.07% to $41.29. The current volume of 79.8K shares is 35.01% of Prudential’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.9 billion.
- China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) shares fell 1.9% to $8.3. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 446.1K shares, making up 46.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.9 billion.
- Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) stock decreased by 1.62% to $3.66. Trading volume for Hallmark Financial Servs’s stock is 86.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 68.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.5 million.
