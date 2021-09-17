11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares rose 9.21% to $2.49 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.8 million, which is 59.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $174.4 million.
- Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) stock rose 9.21% to $23.12. The company’s market cap stands at $37.4 billion.
- European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) shares rose 6.86% to $31.14. The company’s market cap stands at $976.8 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Original BARK (NYSE:BARK) stock rose 5.81% to $7.82. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.9 million, which is 89.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) shares rose 5.52% to $41.73. Trading volume for Zumiez’s stock is 243.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 101.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) shares increased by 5.47% to $6.36. Sunlands Technology’s stock is trading at a volume of 116.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 32.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.5 million.
Losers
- Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) stock fell 6.69% to $7.28 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 476.3K, which is 54.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $64.2 million.
- 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) stock decreased by 5.73% to $15.65. The current volume of 93.0K shares is 37.11% of 1stdibs.com’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $591.8 million.
- Marine Prods (NYSE:MPX) shares decreased by 5.7% to $11.84. The current volume of 96.3K shares is 199.92% of Marine Prods’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $402.3 million.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock fell 5.41% to $10.32. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 818.0K, which is 26.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $749.3 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares declined by 5.37% to $2.67. Trading volume for Kaival Brands Innovations’s stock is 146.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 65.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $63.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.