fbpx

QQQ
-4.63
382.94
-1.22%
BTC/USD
-282.00
47455.82
-0.59%
DIA
-2.67
350.85
-0.77%
SPY
-5.25
452.42
-1.17%
TLT
-0.67
150.56
-0.45%
GLD
-0.22
164.25
-0.13%

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 17, 2021 12:48 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares rose 9.21% to $2.49 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.8 million, which is 59.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $174.4 million.
  • Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) stock rose 9.21% to $23.12. The company’s market cap stands at $37.4 billion.
  • European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) shares rose 6.86% to $31.14. The company’s market cap stands at $976.8 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Original BARK (NYSE:BARK) stock rose 5.81% to $7.82. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.9 million, which is 89.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) shares rose 5.52% to $41.73. Trading volume for Zumiez’s stock is 243.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 101.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) shares increased by 5.47% to $6.36. Sunlands Technology’s stock is trading at a volume of 116.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 32.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.5 million.

Losers

  • Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) stock fell 6.69% to $7.28 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 476.3K, which is 54.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $64.2 million.
  • 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) stock decreased by 5.73% to $15.65. The current volume of 93.0K shares is 37.11% of 1stdibs.com’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $591.8 million.
  • Marine Prods (NYSE:MPX) shares decreased by 5.7% to $11.84. The current volume of 96.3K shares is 199.92% of Marine Prods’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $402.3 million.
  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock fell 5.41% to $10.32. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 818.0K, which is 26.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $749.3 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares declined by 5.37% to $2.67. Trading volume for Kaival Brands Innovations’s stock is 146.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 65.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $63.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

Understanding Original BARK's Unusual Options Activity

Original BARK (NYSE:BARK) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved down to $8.04 following the option alert. read more

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

  read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

    Thursday morning, 173 companies reached new 52-week lows. read more