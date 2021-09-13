12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) shares increased by 10.64% to $6.86 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.0 million.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock moved upwards by 9.17% to $1.19. At the close, SeaChange International’s trading volume reached 188.8K shares. This is 14.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) shares rose 4.38% to $9.29. The company’s market cap stands at $93.0 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Ouster (NYSE:OUST) stock moved upwards by 3.69% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock increased by 2.78% to $11.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $502.4 million.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares moved upwards by 2.14% to $6.68. The company’s market cap stands at $108.7 million.
Losers
- PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) shares declined by 4.84% to $65.0 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares fell 3.11% to $86.06. Oracle’s trading volume hit 4.0 million shares by close, accounting for 37.78% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $240.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares fell 2.18% to $4.5. The company’s market cap stands at $37.7 million.
- Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares fell 2.09% to $8.45. The company’s market cap stands at $36.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) stock decreased by 1.19% to $94.09. The company’s market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares declined by 1.16% to $0.97. The company’s market cap stands at $113.9 million.
