Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 13, 2021 12:43 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares rose 3.53% to $13.47 during Monday’s regular session. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 73.59% of SelectQuote’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) shares moved upwards by 3.28% to $51.5. Trading volume for Argo Gr Intl Hldgs’s stock is 75.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 59.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) shares moved upwards by 2.96% to $9.72. Vericity’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 31.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.1 million.
  • Aegon (NYSE:AEG) stock moved upwards by 2.9% to $4.96. Aegon’s stock is trading at a volume of 840.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 51.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 billion.
  • Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) stock increased by 2.88% to $66.69. As of 12:40 EST, Kemper’s stock is trading at a volume of 60.7K, which is 22.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares rose 2.81% to $38.76. As of 12:40 EST, eHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 197.1K, which is 49.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Losers

  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock declined by 4.98% to $146.06 during Monday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 41.2K, which is 18.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock declined by 3.14% to $3.09. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 421.9K, which is 72.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares fell 2.11% to $2.33. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 304.7K shares, making up 50.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares fell 1.99% to $87.62. Trading volume for Palomar Hldgs’s stock is 26.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares fell 1.92% to $3.3. As of 12:40 EST, Oxbridge Re Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 20.0K, which is 0.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.
  • Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) shares declined by 1.56% to $60.71. The current volume of 42.6K shares is 31.66% of Stewart Information Servs’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

