12 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ:KPLT) shares moved upwards by 9.68% to $6.91 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.1 million shares, which is 15.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $669.0 million.
- A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) stock rose 8.45% to $56.44. The company’s market cap stands at $628.5 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) shares moved upwards by 2.6% to $3.15. The company’s market cap stands at $67.3 million.
- New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) stock moved upwards by 1.39% to $4.35. Trading volume for this security closed at 181.5K, accounting for 6.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- LendingClub (NYSE:LC) stock rose 1.32% to $30.7. The company’s market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
- Progressive (NYSE:PGR) shares increased by 1.18% to $94.29. Progressive’s trading volume hit 53.2K shares by close, accounting for 1.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $55.1 billion.
Losers
- Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) shares fell 2.63% to $2.6 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 59.0K shares, which is 7.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.1 million.
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares fell 2.62% to $5.22. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) shares declined by 2.02% to $45.68. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 448.7K shares, which is 9.14 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $26.0 billion.
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) shares declined by 1.89% to $31.77. This security traded at a volume of 99.8K shares come close, making up 9.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
- KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) stock fell 1.26% to $19.74. This security traded at a volume of 521.6K shares come close, making up 7.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $18.8 billion.
- Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) shares fell 1.12% to $71.56. Trading volume for this security closed at 575.4K, accounting for 8.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $135.1 billion.
