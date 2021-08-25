12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) stock rose 12.19% to $191.32 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Williams-Sonoma’s trading volume hit 210.6K shares by close, accounting for 22.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $14.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares increased by 6.14% to $3.28. This security traded at a volume of 283.5K shares come close, making up 1.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $215.0 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock increased by 5.42% to $411.06. This security traded at a volume of 220.8K shares come close, making up 35.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $22.5 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) shares rose 3.81% to $15.22. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 82.7K shares, which is 5.99 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
- Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) shares increased by 2.94% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.6 million.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares rose 2.93% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.1 million.
Losers
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares declined by 5.45% to $2.43 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.5 million.
- RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) shares decreased by 5.05% to $32.0. The company’s market cap stands at $108.8 million.
- Guess (NYSE:GES) shares decreased by 4.55% to $23.1. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 300.3K shares, which is 38.47 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares decreased by 2.74% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock decreased by 2.5% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) stock fell 2.37% to $23.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $369.3 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.