Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 25, 2021 12:53 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares rose 9.14% to $3.82 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Conifer Holdings’s stock is 148.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 101.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 million.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares increased by 7.83% to $2.89. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.4 million, which is 345.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.6 million.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock rose 4.12% to $3.03. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group’s stock is 10.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $33.1 million.
  • Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) shares increased by 2.93% to $3.69. The current volume of 978.8K shares is 30.05% of Genworth Finl’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) shares rose 2.87% to $49.1. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 137.1K, which is 22.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.
  • National Western Life (NASDAQ:NWLI) stock moved upwards by 2.8% to $232.34. The current volume of 585 shares is 6.12% of National Western Life’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $844.7 million.

Losers

  • Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) shares decreased by 3.54% to $13.36 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 30.5K shares, making up 41.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $716.5 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) shares fell 1.91% to $4.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares fell 1.06% to $14.1. SelectQuote’s stock is trading at a volume of 576.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 44.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares decreased by 1.02% to $2.93. Trading volume for Unico American’s stock is 8.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 119.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $15.5 million.
  • Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) stock fell 1.02% to $95.45. The current volume of 48.6K shares is 16.42% of Trupanion’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
  • Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) stock declined by 0.84% to $8.27. As of 12:40 EST, Greenlight Capital Re’s stock is trading at a volume of 37.5K, which is 27.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $279.6 million.

