12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) shares increased by 22.61% to $60.42 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, DLocal’s stock is trading at a volume of 6.2 million, which is 563.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $17.6 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) stock increased by 15.99% to $12.29. The current volume of 463.3K shares is 415.62% of AudioEye’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.3 million.
- Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) shares moved upwards by 15.24% to $37.42. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 210.2K shares, making up 47.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares increased by 10.8% to $3.59. Trading volume for Pixelworks’s stock is 1.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 288.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.2 million.
- Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) shares moved upwards by 8.3% to $314.77. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 149.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.0 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) shares rose 7.58% to $4.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.3 million.
Losers
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock fell 38.2% to $3.35 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for OLB Gr’s stock is 847.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 328.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $24.3 million.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares fell 20.14% to $5.75. Trading volume for SGOCO Group’s stock is 5.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 58.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $584.1 million.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares fell 15.72% to $9.33. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.3 million shares, making up 35.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $150.9 million.
- Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) stock decreased by 9.51% to $4.38. Trading volume for Cloopen Group Holding’s stock is 561.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 60.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $719.9 million.
- Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares declined by 8.91% to $32.62. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 103.39% of Nutanix’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $6.9 billion.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock fell 8.47% to $10.92. Cleanspark’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 114.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $388.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
