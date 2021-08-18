Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) shares increased by 7.46% to $9.67 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Trean Insurance Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 177.3K, which is 82.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $494.8 million.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares increased by 5.22% to $5.84. As of 12:40 EST, Root’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million, which is 60.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares increased by 2.32% to $4.84. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 90.7% of GoHealth’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) stock moved upwards by 2.27% to $8.56. China Life Insurance Co’s stock is trading at a volume of 928.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 102.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.3 billion.
- Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares increased by 2.21% to $80.39. As of 12:40 EST, Palomar Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 23.9K, which is 18.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares rose 2.12% to $4.8. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 17.7K shares, making up 96.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) stock fell 3.02% to $3.69 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 43.3K shares, making up 35.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $67.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock declined by 2.77% to $2.29. Huize Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 1021.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.6 million.
- eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares decreased by 2.23% to $42.57. eHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 139.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 41.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) shares fell 1.94% to $3.55. Trading volume for Genworth Finl’s stock is 606.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 17.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) shares decreased by 1.76% to $6.73. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 105.2K shares, making up 72.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.0 million.
- Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) shares fell 1.51% to $9.16. As of 12:40 EST, Intl General Insurance’s stock is trading at a volume of 700, which is 2.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $447.5 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.