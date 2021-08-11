fbpx

QQQ
-0.63
367.47
-0.17%
DIA
+ 2.21
350.52
+ 0.63%
SPY
+ 1.06
441.62
+ 0.24%
TLT
-0.09
146.66
-0.06%
GLD
+ 2.23
159.54
+ 1.38%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 11, 2021 5:01 pm
Gainers

  • Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) shares moved upwards by 4.67% to $11.43 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $719.5 million.
  • Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) stock increased by 4.37% to $28.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $741.5 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Alight (NYSE:ALIT) shares moved upwards by 4.32% to $10.85.
  • Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares rose 2.18% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) stock rose 1.87% to $5.17. The company’s market cap stands at $849.7 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) stock moved upwards by 1.82% to $34.5. 3D Sys’s trading volume hit 153.9K shares by close, accounting for 2.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

  • AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) shares declined by 25.56% to $9.76 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $106.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock declined by 2.54% to $0.42. The company’s market cap stands at $28.3 million.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares decreased by 1.65% to $0.77. The company’s market cap stands at $41.1 million.
  • CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) stock fell 1.61% to $3.68. The company’s market cap stands at $74.6 million.
  • Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) shares fell 1.26% to $12.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) shares decreased by 1.24% to $29.7. Trading volume for this security closed at 108.4K, accounting for 4.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $15.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

