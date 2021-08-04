fbpx

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 4, 2021 12:42 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares increased by 2.94% to $89.49 during Wednesday’s regular session. The current volume of 671.0K shares is 34.47% of Lemonade’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares moved upwards by 2.62% to $24.99. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 37.5K shares, making up 58.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $627.7 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) shares increased by 2.27% to $44.74. Trading volume for Fidelity National Finl’s stock is 668.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 46.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) stock increased by 1.96% to $7.21. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 39.9K shares, making up 26.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $201.6 million.
  • Markel (NYSE:MKL) shares increased by 1.7% to $1227.06. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 36.8K, which is 69.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares increased by 1.49% to $2.72. The current volume of 2.1K shares is 16.54% of Conifer Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $26.3 million.

Losers

  • Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) stock declined by 3.82% to $39.98 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Midwest Holding’s stock is 20.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 174.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $149.4 million.
  • Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) shares declined by 3.37% to $9.19. Trading volume for Intl General Insurance’s stock is 592 as of 12:40 EST. This is 1.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $448.0 million.
  • Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) stock fell 3.1% to $58.86. As of 12:40 EST, Mercury General’s stock is trading at a volume of 89.0K, which is 39.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.2 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL) stock decreased by 2.74% to $31.61. American Equity Inv’s stock is trading at a volume of 60.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 11.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) stock declined by 2.59% to $4.71. The current volume of 45.4K shares is 35.44% of Hallmark Financial Servs’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.2 million.
  • Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) shares declined by 2.37% to $28.9. The company’s market cap stands at $7.3 billion.

