12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 3, 2021 6:11 pm
Gainers

  • Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares rose 6.44% to $58.95 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.4 million, accounting for 22.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $19.4 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) shares rose 6.18% to $67.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) stock rose 3.01% to $44.05. This security traded at a volume of 4.9 million shares come close, making up 23.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.7 billion.
  • Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) stock increased by 2.92% to $92.45. Avis Budget Gr’s trading volume hit 81.9K shares by close, accounting for 6.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) stock moved upwards by 2.58% to $21.0. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) shares rose 2.09% to $97.44. At the close, Leidos Holdings’s trading volume reached 157.6K shares. This is 25.61% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares declined by 3.8% to $26.08 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock declined by 2.6% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million.
  • Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock fell 1.92% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.4 million.
  • Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) stock fell 1.81% to $7.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) stock fell 1.15% to $6.04. Wilhelmina International’s trading volume hit 140.6K shares by close, accounting for 14.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.1 million.
  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares declined by 1.0% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

