12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares moved upwards by 5.26% to $2.4 during Thursday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 621.0K, accounting for 70.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares moved upwards by 5.08% to $1.24. The company’s market cap stands at $124.0 million.
- American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL) shares increased by 2.45% to $10.03. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs’s trading volume hit 115.6K shares by close, accounting for 8.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) stock increased by 2.08% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.4 million.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares moved upwards by 1.98% to $3.08. The company’s market cap stands at $66.2 million.
- Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) stock increased by 1.92% to $6.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.6 million.
Losers
- Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) stock fell 8.75% to $90.0 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 101.5K shares, which is 12.04 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock fell 5.63% to $3397.59. This security traded at a volume of 1.0 million shares come close, making up 28.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 trillion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares declined by 3.89% to $3.46. At the close, Vinco Ventures’s trading volume reached 94.2K shares. This is 0.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.5 million.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock declined by 3.31% to $1.17. This security traded at a volume of 53.0K shares come close, making up 2.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.6 million.
- BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares declined by 2.73% to $41.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $952.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) shares declined by 2.16% to $49.0. This security traded at a volume of 90.7K shares come close, making up 5.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $7.4 billion.
