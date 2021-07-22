12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares increased by 4.78% to $1.97 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $50.9 million.
- Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) shares rose 4.03% to $90.4. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 188.7K shares, which is 22.88 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) shares rose 1.75% to $24.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $676.1 million.
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) stock rose 1.51% to $3.36. Trading volume for this security closed at 75.3K, accounting for 3.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $365.8 million.
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) stock increased by 1.06% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.5 million.
- Fluor (NYSE:FLR) stock increased by 0.97% to $16.52. This security traded at a volume of 157.0K shares come close, making up 5.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
Losers
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) stock fell 10.79% to $3.06 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $32.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares decreased by 7.02% to $39.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares decreased by 2.17% to $7.23. The company’s market cap stands at $504.2 million.
- Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) stock declined by 1.5% to $7.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $546.7 million.
- Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP) shares declined by 1.33% to $5.23. The company’s market cap stands at $840.0 million.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) shares fell 1.24% to $4.0. The company’s market cap stands at $55.2 million.
