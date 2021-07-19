Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- ICC Holdings (NASDAQ:ICCH) stock moved upwards by 2.8% to $16.5 during Monday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 214, which is 20.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $54.4 million.
- Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) stock rose 1.87% to $4.88. As of 12:40 EST, Hallmark Financial Servs’s stock is trading at a volume of 173.2K, which is 136.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.9 million.
- HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) stock rose 1.83% to $94.19. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 32.2K, which is 30.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $800.2 million.
- Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock increased by 0.89% to $2.67. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 15.9K shares, making up 113.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $25.8 million.
- Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) shares rose 0.78% to $15.29. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 575 shares, making up 163.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $471.9 million.
- Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares increased by 0.52% to $74.7. Palomar Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 36.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
Losers
- Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) stock decreased by 4.9% to $56.77 during Monday’s regular session. Lincoln National’s stock is trading at a volume of 656.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 50.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 billion.
- United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) stock decreased by 4.88% to $24.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 18.9K, which is 30.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $609.4 million.
- ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) stock declined by 4.73% to $20.76. The current volume of 54.8K shares is 26.6% of ProAssurance’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) shares declined by 4.64% to $3.29. Trading volume for Genworth Finl’s stock is 1.7 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 24.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA) shares decreased by 4.6% to $106.0. As of 12:40 EST, Reinsurance Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 141.5K, which is 37.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $7.2 billion.
- Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) stock fell 4.41% to $235.9. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 84.3K shares, making up 25.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 billion.
