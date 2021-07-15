12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock increased by 18.86% to $3.34 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 786.9K shares come close, making up 205.91% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock moved upwards by 6.82% to $11.9. SGOCO Group’s trading volume hit 97.4K shares by close, accounting for 1.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) shares rose 6.36% to $27.33. Trading volume for this security closed at 795.4K, accounting for 6.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock increased by 3.2% to $4.18. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 83.3K shares, which is 3.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $89.7 million.
- Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares rose 2.08% to $3.43. This security traded at a volume of 1.3K shares come close, making up 0.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.6 million.
- Yext (NYSE:YEXT) stock rose 2.06% to $12.85. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 80.4K shares, which is 6.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
Losers
- E2open Parent Holdings (NYSE:ETWO) stock decreased by 4.58% to $10.33 during Thursday’s after-market session. E2open Parent Holdings’s trading volume hit 135.2K shares by close, accounting for 7.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares declined by 4.18% to $4.82. Red Cat Holdings’s trading volume hit 112.1K shares by close, accounting for 4.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.2 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares declined by 3.04% to $3.2. At the close, Exela Technologies’s trading volume reached 1.1 million shares. This is 2.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.4 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares fell 2.73% to $1.07. This security traded at a volume of 4.3K shares come close, making up 0.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $76.6 million.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock decreased by 2.51% to $3.12. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.1 million shares, which is 16.61 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.7 million.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock declined by 2.35% to $5.0. Bit Digital’s trading volume hit 15.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $255.4 million.
