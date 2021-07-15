fbpx
-2.55
365.62
-0.7%
DIA
+ 0.57
348.84
+ 0.16%
SPY
-1.48
437.72
-0.34%
TLT
+ 1.62
145.25
+ 1.1%
GLD
+ 0.05
170.99
+ 0.03%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
July 15, 2021 12:42 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares rose 9.84% to $3.46 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 56.0K, which is 6.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million.
  • BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) stock moved upwards by 4.21% to $26.47. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 67.0K, which is 24.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
  • James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) stock moved upwards by 3.34% to $37.96. James River Gr Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 77.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares increased by 3.13% to $19.4. Oscar Health’s stock is trading at a volume of 591.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 85.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
  • United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) stock moved upwards by 3.13% to $25.34. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 27.9K shares, making up 44.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $638.6 million.
  • American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG) shares rose 2.95% to $47.78. As of 12:40 EST, American Intl Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million, which is 94.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.1 billion.

Losers

  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares fell 8.82% to $3.23 during Thursday’s regular session. Oxbridge Re Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 58.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock decreased by 2.56% to $2.67. Conifer Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 5.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 42.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $26.2 million.
  • United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock declined by 2.27% to $4.75. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 27.8K, which is 25.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.1 million.
  • Allstate (NYSE:ALL) stock fell 1.79% to $129.34. Allstate’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 73.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $38.8 billion.
  • Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) shares decreased by 1.67% to $62.45. The current volume of 188.1K shares is 79.88% of Mercury General’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) shares decreased by 1.06% to $8.29. The current volume of 47.4K shares is 32.82% of Heritage Insurance Hldgs’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $232.1 million.

