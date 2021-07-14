Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) shares moved upwards by 2.84% to $15.2 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Donegal Group’s stock is 1.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 443.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $469.1 million.
- Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) stock rose 2.73% to $15.38. As of 12:40 EST, Ambac Financial Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 760.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $704.5 million.
- Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) stock increased by 2.38% to $8.56. The current volume of 8.0K shares is 31.96% of Vericity’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $127.3 million.
- Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) stock increased by 2.04% to $40.51. As of 12:40 EST, Midwest Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 7.4K, which is 64.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $151.4 million.
- United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares moved upwards by 1.39% to $24.76. The current volume of 22.4K shares is 36.22% of United Fire Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $622.7 million.
- Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) stock increased by 1.21% to $186.92. Erie Indemnity’s stock is trading at a volume of 11.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 17.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $9.7 billion.
Losers
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares declined by 4.57% to $8.36 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 45.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) stock decreased by 3.92% to $88.17. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 840.8K shares, making up 40.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
- FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares decreased by 3.31% to $8.18. As of 12:40 EST, FG Financial Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.2K, which is 4.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $40.9 million.
- Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock fell 3.28% to $110.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 36.2K, which is 14.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares fell 2.68% to $5.09. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 190.8K, which is 89.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $264.8 million.
- HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) shares fell 2.18% to $91.33. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 30.5K shares, making up 30.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $772.3 million.
