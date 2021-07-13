12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares moved upwards by 7.56% to $5.12 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, Red Cat Holdings’s trading volume reached 1.2 million shares. This is 162.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $173.4 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares rose 4.14% to $2.26. This security traded at a volume of 19.0K shares come close, making up 0.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $103.6 million.
- Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) shares rose 2.6% to $7.89. This security traded at a volume of 39.3K shares come close, making up 1.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $619.3 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares moved upwards by 2.3% to $4.44. Exela Technologies’s trading volume hit 4.5 million shares by close, accounting for 12.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $262.8 million.
- Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ:VG) shares rose 1.49% to $14.22. At the close, Vonage Hldgs’s trading volume reached 14.2K shares. This is 0.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) stock moved upwards by 1.47% to $10.35. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 6.1K shares, which is 0.03 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $147.5 million.
Losers
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock fell 5.47% to $2.77 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Datasea’s trading volume hit 18.8K shares by close, accounting for 2.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $59.4 million.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares declined by 4.38% to $9.17. At the close, SGOCO Group’s trading volume reached 112.2K shares. This is 2.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $931.6 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares fell 2.76% to $7.06. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 91.8K shares, which is 1.15 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 million.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares declined by 2.26% to $1.73. At the close, MMTEC’s trading volume reached 160 shares. This is 0.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $43.4 million.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock decreased by 1.77% to $1.11. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.9K, accounting for 0.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.7 million.
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) stock declined by 1.39% to $37.63. Trading volume for this security closed at 18.9K, accounting for 1.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 billion.
