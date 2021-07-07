fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.35
359.84
+ 0.1%
DIA
+ 0.33
345.49
+ 0.1%
SPY
+ 0.86
432.08
+ 0.2%
TLT
+ 1.23
145.51
+ 0.84%
GLD
+ 0.53
167.59
+ 0.32%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
July 7, 2021 12:40 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock rose 3.09% to $3.66 during Wednesday’s regular session. The current volume of 62.9K shares is 6.83% of Reliance Global Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.4 million.
  • Markel (NYSE:MKL) shares increased by 2.4% to $1247.75. Markel’s stock is trading at a volume of 32.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 63.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 billion.
  • Citizens (NYSE:CIA) stock moved upwards by 2.21% to $5.53. Citizens’s stock is trading at a volume of 63.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 56.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $274.3 million.
  • Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) stock moved upwards by 1.43% to $192.46. Erie Indemnity’s stock is trading at a volume of 9.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 13.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $10.0 billion.
  • Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) shares rose 1.33% to $80.25. Trading volume for Selective Insurance Gr’s stock is 42.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 18.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
  • Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) stock rose 1.32% to $14.56. As of 12:40 EST, Trean Insurance Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 14.9K, which is 9.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $744.7 million.

Losers

  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares decreased by 4.74% to $100.04 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 815.9K, which is 38.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.1 billion.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares declined by 3.45% to $123.66. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 57.7K, which is 23.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock declined by 2.13% to $8.54. As of 12:40 EST, Metromile’s stock is trading at a volume of 702.4K, which is 36.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares fell 2.01% to $9.3. The current volume of 948.0K shares is 24.32% of Root’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) shares declined by 1.52% to $61.08. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 798.2K, which is 62.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $11.6 billion.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares declined by 1.49% to $5.46. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 78.6K shares, making up 46.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $283.0 million.

