11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
July 6, 2021 4:31 pm
Gainers

  • DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares increased by 2.34% to $5.68 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, DouYu International Hldgs’s trading volume reached 478.1K shares. This is 15.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) shares moved upwards by 1.79% to $10.79. At the close, Zhihu’s trading volume reached 104.5K shares. This is 5.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.0 billion.
  • Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) shares increased by 1.56% to $12.95. At the close, Angi’s trading volume reached 72.6K shares. This is 5.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.5 billion.
  • 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) shares moved upwards by 1.28% to $2.36. 9F’s trading volume hit 1.3K shares by close, accounting for 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $480.2 million.
  • Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock moved upwards by 1.25% to $3.22. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 301 shares, which is 0.06 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.
  • Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) shares increased by 0.93% to $58.28. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 34.2K shares, which is 2.96 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $13.2 billion.

Losers

  • Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) stock declined by 7.62% to $7.76 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 377.9K shares, which is 72.06 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $42.4 million.
  • Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) stock fell 3.4% to $5.12. This security traded at a volume of 340 shares come close, making up 0.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $71.5 million.
  • Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares fell 2.02% to $2.08. At the close, Professional Diversity’s trading volume reached 20.4K shares. This is 3.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.
  • Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) stock fell 2.0% to $5.89. Trading volume for this security closed at 99.7K, accounting for 2.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.4 million.
  • VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) shares fell 0.98% to $2.03. At the close, VEON’s trading volume reached 1.1 million shares. This is 15.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.5 billion.

