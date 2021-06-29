Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock increased by 2.56% to $9.6 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0K shares, making up 5.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.0 million.
- Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) stock rose 1.46% to $80.8. Trading volume for Selective Insurance Gr’s stock is 78.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 34.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
- Kinsale Capital Gr (NASDAQ:KNSL) stock moved upwards by 1.37% to $161.71. As of 12:40 EST, Kinsale Capital Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 26.0K, which is 24.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares increased by 1.29% to $140.75. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 678.9K shares, making up 38.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.6 billion.
- Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) stock increased by 1.26% to $112.25. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 605.1K shares, making up 27.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.8 billion.
- Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) stock rose 1.24% to $64.0. Mercury General’s stock is trading at a volume of 64.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 25.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
Losers
- FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares declined by 4.07% to $4.01 during Tuesday’s regular session. FedNat Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 23.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 15.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.5 million.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock decreased by 3.04% to $2.56. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 86.0K shares, making up 8.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares decreased by 2.48% to $5.9. Trading volume for Huize Holding’s stock is 89.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 53.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.9 million.
- Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA) stock declined by 1.76% to $113.92. Trading volume for Reinsurance Group’s stock is 207.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 56.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion.
- Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) stock fell 1.69% to $15.2. As of 12:40 EST, Fanhua’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.1K, which is 4.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $816.1 million.
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares fell 1.64% to $11.71. Trading volume for GoHealth’s stock is 223.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 17.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
