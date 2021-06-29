fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.77
352.94
+ 0.22%
DIA
+ 0.11
342.69
+ 0.03%
SPY
+ 0.00
427.47
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.04
143.43
+ 0.03%
GLD
-1.37
167.95
-0.82%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
June 29, 2021 1:04 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock increased by 2.56% to $9.6 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0K shares, making up 5.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.0 million.
  • Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) stock rose 1.46% to $80.8. Trading volume for Selective Insurance Gr’s stock is 78.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 34.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
  • Kinsale Capital Gr (NASDAQ:KNSL) stock moved upwards by 1.37% to $161.71. As of 12:40 EST, Kinsale Capital Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 26.0K, which is 24.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
  • Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares increased by 1.29% to $140.75. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 678.9K shares, making up 38.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.6 billion.
  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) stock increased by 1.26% to $112.25. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 605.1K shares, making up 27.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.8 billion.
  • Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) stock rose 1.24% to $64.0. Mercury General’s stock is trading at a volume of 64.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 25.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.

Losers

  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares declined by 4.07% to $4.01 during Tuesday’s regular session. FedNat Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 23.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 15.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.5 million.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock decreased by 3.04% to $2.56. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 86.0K shares, making up 8.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares decreased by 2.48% to $5.9. Trading volume for Huize Holding’s stock is 89.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 53.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.9 million.
  • Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA) stock declined by 1.76% to $113.92. Trading volume for Reinsurance Group’s stock is 207.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 56.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion.
  • Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) stock fell 1.69% to $15.2. As of 12:40 EST, Fanhua’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.1K, which is 4.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $816.1 million.
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares fell 1.64% to $11.71. Trading volume for GoHealth’s stock is 223.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 17.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) shares moved upwards by 5.72% to $106.1 during Tuesday's read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ: CNFR) stock increased by 2.62% to $2.94 during Thursday's regular read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ: HALL) shares increased by 4.65% to $4.66 during Wednesday's read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Citizens (NYSE: CIA) shares moved upwards by 4.52% to $5.08 during Monday's regular session. As read more