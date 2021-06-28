12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares moved upwards by 3.86% to $7.79 during Monday’s after-market session. Marin Software’s trading volume hit 5.2 million shares by close, accounting for 111.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.4 million.
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock rose 3.07% to $3.35. Oblong’s trading volume hit 30.6K shares by close, accounting for 24.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $89.1 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares moved upwards by 1.5% to $1.35. This security traded at a volume of 224 shares come close, making up 0.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.7 million.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares moved upwards by 1.49% to $62.34. At the close, Asana’s trading volume reached 103.8K shares. This is 5.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $10.2 billion.
- Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) shares increased by 1.34% to $6.79. This security traded at a volume of 119 shares come close, making up 0.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $130.8 million.
- Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) stock increased by 1.1% to $3.36. Synchronoss Technologies’s trading volume hit 3.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.2 million.
Losers
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares decreased by 7.31% to $5.46 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 255.8K, accounting for 37.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock fell 2.86% to $1.36. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 277 shares, which is 0.06 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
- Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) stock decreased by 1.33% to $11.28. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.8K, accounting for 1.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares fell 1.03% to $2.65. Trading volume for this security closed at 838, accounting for 0.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.4 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock fell 0.93% to $1.07. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 444 shares, which is 0.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.6 million.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares fell 0.79% to $1.27. This security traded at a volume of 8.7K shares come close, making up 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.4 million.
